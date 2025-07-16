Ratios Revealed: Decoding Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) was $13.35 for the day, down -4.51% from the previous closing price of $13.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.5 million shares were traded. AESI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AESI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

On May 21, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when Rogers Douglas G bought 7,000 shares for $13.27 per share. The transaction valued at 92,862 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

BRIGHAM BEN M bought 9,635 shares of AESI for $128,886 on May 14 ’25. The Executive Chairman now owns 572,397 shares after completing the transaction at $13.38 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, BRIGHAM BEN M, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 20,400 shares for $13.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 271,685 and bolstered with 553,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AESI now has a Market Capitalization of 2214698496 and an Enterprise Value of 2133269888. As of this moment, Atlas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.838 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.755.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AESI is 1.15, which has changed by -0.36018306 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AESI has reached a high of $26.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.86%.

Shares Statistics:

AESI traded an average of 1.83M shares per day over the past three months and 1505420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.54M. Insiders hold about 37.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.12% stake in the company. Shares short for AESI as of 1749772800 were 19484594 with a Short Ratio of 10.26, compared to 1747267200 on 16637460. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19484594 and a Short% of Float of 21.88.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.94, AESI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.97. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06723891

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $313M to a low estimate of $255.07M. As of the current estimate, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $287.52MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $291.47M. There is a high estimate of $325M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.92M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AESI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.05B.