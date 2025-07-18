Ratios Revealed: Decoding Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) was $2.49 for the day, up 10.67% from the previous closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has increased by $10.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. FTFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FTFT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTFT now has a Market Capitalization of 12455503 and an Enterprise Value of 2252547. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.109 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.036.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTFT is 1.27, which has changed by -0.4222222 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTFT has reached a high of $5.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.36%.

Shares Statistics:

FTFT traded an average of 1.78M shares per day over the past three months and 9948270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.09M. Insiders hold about 18.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.58% stake in the company. Shares short for FTFT as of 1749772800 were 70510 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1747267200 on 109744. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 70510 and a Short% of Float of 1.54.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0