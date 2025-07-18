Ratios Revealed: Decoding Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) was $2.49 for the day, up 10.67% from the previous closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has increased by $10.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. FTFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FTFT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTFT now has a Market Capitalization of 12455503 and an Enterprise Value of 2252547. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.109 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.036.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTFT is 1.27, which has changed by -0.4222222 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTFT has reached a high of $5.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.36%.

Shares Statistics:

FTFT traded an average of 1.78M shares per day over the past three months and 9948270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.09M. Insiders hold about 18.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.58% stake in the company. Shares short for FTFT as of 1749772800 were 70510 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1747267200 on 109744. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 70510 and a Short% of Float of 1.54.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • FTFT, FTFT stock, Future FinTech Group Inc, NASDAQ:FTFT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.