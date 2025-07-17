Ratios Revealed: Decoding Geopark Limited (GPRK)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) was $6.72 for the day, down -2.47% from the previous closing price of $6.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. GPRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.895 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.7.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPRK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.92 and its Current Ratio is at 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.50.

On May 28, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 28, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRK now has a Market Capitalization of 344855616 and an Enterprise Value of 710185152. As of this moment, Geopark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.126 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.846.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPRK is 0.75, which has changed by -0.33898306 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPRK has reached a high of $11.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.65%.

Shares Statistics:

GPRK traded an average of 933.05K shares per day over the past three months and 467620 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.23M. Insiders hold about 37.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.84% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRK as of 1749772800 were 1825071 with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 1747267200 on 2095264. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1825071 and a Short% of Float of 4.34.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.588, GPRK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.59. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08534107The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.57.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $123M to a low estimate of $123M. As of the current estimate, Geopark Limited’s year-ago sales were $190.2MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $118M. There is a high estimate of $118M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $601M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $476M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $514.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.8MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $511.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $648M and the low estimate is $386.15M.