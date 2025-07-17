Ratios Revealed: Decoding IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) was $1.27 for the day, down -5.93% from the previous closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.84 million shares were traded. IGMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IGMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.71 and its Current Ratio is at 5.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 62.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 52.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2.50 from $27 previously.

On January 10, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $1.50.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 10, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when Weber Steven sold 486 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 583 led to the insider holds 26,530 shares of the business.

Tahir Misbah sold 1,522 shares of IGMS for $1,825 on Jun 16 ’25. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 178,802 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Harler Mary Beth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,522 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider received 1,825 and left with 338,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IGMS now has a Market Capitalization of 76440280 and an Enterprise Value of -40822116. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 109.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -15.226 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.251.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IGMS is 0.57, which has changed by -0.8837607 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IGMS has reached a high of $22.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -74.90%.

Shares Statistics:

IGMS traded an average of 506.33K shares per day over the past three months and 1947380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.71M. Insiders hold about 72.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.12% stake in the company. Shares short for IGMS as of 1749772800 were 721106 with a Short Ratio of 0.78, compared to 1747267200 on 988761. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 721106 and a Short% of Float of 3.6799999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0