Ratios Revealed: Decoding Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) was $11.83 for the day, down -1.09% from the previous closing price of $11.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.81 million shares were traded. NTLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.8.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

On March 05, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 28, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Clark Eliana sold 1,022 shares for $9.82 per share. The transaction valued at 10,036 led to the insider holds 95,369 shares of the business.

Dube Michael P sold 2,503 shares of NTLA for $24,905 on Jul 02 ’25. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 57,137 shares after completing the transaction at $9.95 per share. On Jun 30 ’25, another insider, GOODMAN JESSE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,547 shares for $9.56 each. As a result, the insider received 14,789 and left with 25,906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTLA now has a Market Capitalization of 1225386880 and an Enterprise Value of 587118208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.884 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.106.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTLA is 2.29, which has changed by -0.5630713 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTLA has reached a high of $28.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.26%.

Shares Statistics:

NTLA traded an average of 4.59M shares per day over the past three months and 4626640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.42M. Insiders hold about 5.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NTLA as of 1749772800 were 29689496 with a Short Ratio of 6.56, compared to 1747267200 on 30704048. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29689496 and a Short% of Float of 32.630002000000005.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0