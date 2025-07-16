Ratios Revealed: Decoding Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Mimedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) was $6.33 for the day, down -6.91% from the previous closing price of $6.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.02 million shares were traded. MDXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDXG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.13 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 02, 2024, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 07, 2024, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On October 27, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on October 27, 2023, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when Capper Joseph H bought 200,000 shares for $6.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,268,000 led to the insider holds 529,530 shares of the business.

Maersk-Moller Kimberly sold 1,759 shares of MDXG for $14,142 on Mar 17 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 309,077 shares after completing the transaction at $8.04 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Hulse William Frank IV, who serves as the General Counsel and CAO of the company, sold 54,596 shares for $7.89 each. As a result, the insider received 430,762 and left with 440,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDXG now has a Market Capitalization of 934953664 and an Enterprise Value of 814687104. As of this moment, Mimedx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.312 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.971.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MDXG is 1.78, which has changed by -0.090909064 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MDXG has reached a high of $10.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.67%.

Shares Statistics:

MDXG traded an average of 724.59K shares per day over the past three months and 877280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.81M. Insiders hold about 21.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.29% stake in the company. Shares short for MDXG as of 1749772800 were 4998557 with a Short Ratio of 7.35, compared to 1747267200 on 5348476. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4998557 and a Short% of Float of 4.24.

Earnings Estimates

Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) is currently under the scrutiny of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $92M to a low estimate of $89.28M. As of the current estimate, Mimedx Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $87.21MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.32M. There is a high estimate of $94.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $91.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $376.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $374M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $374.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $348.88MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $417.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $430M and the low estimate is $407M.