Ratios Revealed: Decoding Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) was $0.37 for the day, down -7.28% from the previous closing price of $0.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. OVID stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3601.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OVID’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.93 and its Current Ratio is at 4.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

On April 30, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On April 29, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 26 ’25 when ALEXANDER MARGARET A. sold 5,279 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,956 led to the insider holds 73,406 shares of the business.

Rona Jeffrey A sold 3,902 shares of OVID for $2,185 on Feb 26 ’25. The CBFO now owns 67,973 shares after completing the transaction at $0.56 per share. On Jan 27 ’25, another insider, ALEXANDER MARGARET A., who serves as the President and COO of the company, bought 6,810 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,971 and bolstered with 34,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OVID now has a Market Capitalization of 26168298 and an Enterprise Value of -5106971. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -9.319 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.097.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OVID is 0.17, which has changed by -0.6182692 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OVID has reached a high of $1.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.72%.

Shares Statistics:

OVID traded an average of 928.77K shares per day over the past three months and 1026940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.51M. Insiders hold about 16.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.81% stake in the company. Shares short for OVID as of 1749772800 were 2498318 with a Short Ratio of 1.34, compared to 1747267200 on 1628743. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2498318 and a Short% of Float of 4.2.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) is currently attracting attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OVID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $570k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $322.86k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $566k