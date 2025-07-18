Ratios Revealed: Decoding ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO) was $1.89 for the day, up 2.16% from the previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has increased by $2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.6 million shares were traded. PRZO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.835.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRZO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.53 and its Current Ratio is at 3.83.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’24 when Amitay Weiss bought 79,866 shares for $1.60 per share.

Xylo Technologies Ltd. bought 1,869,153 shares of PRZO for $3,308,401 on Dec 03 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRZO now has a Market Capitalization of 32250204 and an Enterprise Value of 17090152. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 129.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.334 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.083.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRZO is -0.28, which has changed by 1.4307692 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRZO has reached a high of $3.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.56%.

Shares Statistics:

PRZO traded an average of 1.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1989480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.17M. Insiders hold about 5.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.06% stake in the company. Shares short for PRZO as of 1749772800 were 677842 with a Short Ratio of 0.97, compared to 1747267200 on 926337. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 677842 and a Short% of Float of 3.9800000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0