Ratios Revealed: Decoding Prime Medicine Inc (PRME)’s Financial Health

The closing price of Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) was $4.04 for the day, down -5.83% from the previous closing price of $4.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.38 million shares were traded. PRME stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRME’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.78 and its Current Ratio is at 4.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Liu David R. bought 21,000 shares for $2.52 per share. The transaction valued at 52,830 led to the insider holds 20,240,945 shares of the business.

Liu David R. bought 21,000 shares of PRME for $45,402 on Jun 23 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 20,219,945 shares after completing the transaction at $2.16 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Liu David R., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 21,000 shares for $1.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,196 and bolstered with 20,198,945 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRME now has a Market Capitalization of 530427744 and an Enterprise Value of 292615136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 141.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 76.083 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.463.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRME is 2.19, which has changed by -0.28283584 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRME has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.14%.

Shares Statistics:

PRME traded an average of 3.18M shares per day over the past three months and 6413940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.90M. Insiders hold about 60.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.35% stake in the company. Shares short for PRME as of 1749772800 were 18480703 with a Short Ratio of 6.33, compared to 1747267200 on 17703437. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18480703 and a Short% of Float of 27.26.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

