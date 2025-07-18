Ratios Revealed: Decoding Ramaco Resources Inc (METC)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) was $22.66 for the day, up 5.94% from the previous closing price of $21.39. In other words, the price has increased by $5.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.07 million shares were traded. METC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.2137 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of METC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 16, 2024, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On June 07, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 26 ’25 when LEIDEL PETER A sold 225,000 shares for $8.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,817,433 led to the insider holds 677,403 shares of the business.

LEIDEL PETER A sold 168,689 shares of METC for $1,437,752 on Mar 25 ’25. The Director now owns 688,563 shares after completing the transaction at $8.52 per share. On Mar 27 ’25, another insider, LEIDEL PETER A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 149,688 shares for $8.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,205,590 and left with 668,723 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, METC now has a Market Capitalization of 1141361536 and an Enterprise Value of 800514560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.274 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.968.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for METC is 1.34, which has changed by 0.2967918 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, METC has reached a high of $24.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.61%.

Shares Statistics:

METC traded an average of 1.62M shares per day over the past three months and 3825580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.36M. Insiders hold about 48.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.45% stake in the company. Shares short for METC as of 1749772800 were 3787880 with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 1747267200 on 4033256. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3787880 and a Short% of Float of 15.8.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.55, METC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.13. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025712952The current Payout Ratio is 197.75% for METC, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-02-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-02-28 when the company split stock in a 1014:1000 ratio.