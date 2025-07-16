Ratios Revealed: Decoding SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) was $11.3 for the day, down -1.31% from the previous closing price of $11.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29.62 million shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SOUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.92 and its Current Ratio is at 4.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On May 27, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $12.

Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 13, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when SROKA DIANA sold 2,800 shares for $9.94 per share. The transaction valued at 27,838 led to the insider holds 153,949 shares of the business.

MOHAJER KEYVAN sold 254,376 shares of SOUN for $2,379,916 on Jun 20 ’25. The CEO now owns 1,749,790 shares after completing the transaction at $9.36 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, EMAMI MAJID, who serves as the VP, Engineering of the company, sold 79,530 shares for $9.36 each. As a result, the insider received 744,075 and left with 537,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOUN now has a Market Capitalization of 4539594240 and an Enterprise Value of 4069430528. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 44.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.807 whereas that against EBITDA is -36.147.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOUN is 2.79, which has changed by 0.96397936 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $24.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.44%.

Shares Statistics:

SOUN traded an average of 34.80M shares per day over the past three months and 55960830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 368.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.04M. Insiders hold about 10.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of 1749772800 were 123196066 with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 1747267200 on 113267737. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 123196066 and a Short% of Float of 33.580002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0