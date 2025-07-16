Ratios Revealed: Decoding Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY) was $11.82 for the day, down -4.91% from the previous closing price of $12.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. THRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.595 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of THRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 27, 2025, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On October 02, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On July 23, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on July 23, 2021, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when Walsh Joe bought 5,000 shares for $13.40 per share. The transaction valued at 67,000 led to the insider holds 586,043 shares of the business.

McCusker James bought 36,706 shares of THRY for $530,300 on Mar 27 ’25. On Mar 26 ’25, another insider, McCusker James, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 14,982 shares for $14.85 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THRY now has a Market Capitalization of 516985504 and an Enterprise Value of 826297792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THRY has reached a high of $20.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.20%.

Shares Statistics:

THRY traded an average of 502.51K shares per day over the past three months and 460550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.23M. Insiders hold about 8.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.89% stake in the company. Shares short for THRY as of 1749772800 were 5493708 with a Short Ratio of 11.42, compared to 1747267200 on 5285699. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5493708 and a Short% of Float of 19.12.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0