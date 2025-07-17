Ratios Revealed: Decoding Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Winnebago Industries, Inc (NYSE: WGO) was $29.79 for the day, down -2.71% from the previous closing price of $30.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. WGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 2.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On January 08, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $58.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 11, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 ’25 when MILES DAVID W bought 4,341 shares for $34.68 per share. The transaction valued at 150,546 led to the insider holds 28,031 shares of the business.

Bryant Kevin E. bought 4,200 shares of WGO for $143,304 on Mar 31 ’25. The Director now owns 13,755 shares after completing the transaction at $34.12 per share. On Feb 13 ’25, another insider, Woods Jacqueline D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,503 shares for $44.32 each. As a result, the insider received 66,613 and left with 10,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WGO now has a Market Capitalization of 835028608 and an Enterprise Value of 1383285632. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.505 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.318.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WGO is 1.07, which has changed by -0.45666385 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WGO has reached a high of $65.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.71%.

Shares Statistics:

WGO traded an average of 655.22K shares per day over the past three months and 734170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.93M. Insiders hold about 3.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.68% stake in the company. Shares short for WGO as of 1749772800 were 3531920 with a Short Ratio of 5.67, compared to 1747267200 on 3579722. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3531920 and a Short% of Float of 15.83.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.33, WGO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.043435663The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 281.37% for WGO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-11 with an ex-dividend date of 1749600000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-03-08 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.