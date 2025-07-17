Ratios Revealed: Decoding Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD) was $30.88 for the day, down -0.26% from the previous closing price of $30.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. ZD stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

On May 02, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $70.

On September 25, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $81.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on September 25, 2023, with a $81 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when KRETZMER W BRIAN bought 653 shares for $38.33 per share. The transaction valued at 25,029 led to the insider holds 12,968 shares of the business.

RICHTER BRET bought 2,500 shares of ZD for $98,025 on Mar 05 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 16,339 shares after completing the transaction at $39.21 per share. On Mar 04 ’25, another insider, Barsten Jana, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $38.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,080 and bolstered with 4,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZD now has a Market Capitalization of 1299665024 and an Enterprise Value of 1743112832. As of this moment, Ziff’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.231 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.193.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZD is 1.64, which has changed by -0.34532666 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZD has reached a high of $60.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.25%.

Shares Statistics:

ZD traded an average of 579.27K shares per day over the past three months and 627820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.12M. Insiders hold about 2.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZD as of 1749772800 were 3789797 with a Short Ratio of 7.22, compared to 1747267200 on 3372563. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3789797 and a Short% of Float of 13.149999000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ZD, which recently paid a dividend on 2019-05-17 with an ex-dividend date of 1558051200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-10-08 when the company split stock in a 115:100 ratio.