Ratios Revealed: Decoding Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD) was $30.88 for the day, down -0.26% from the previous closing price of $30.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. ZD stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

On May 02, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $70.

On September 25, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $81.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on September 25, 2023, with a $81 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when KRETZMER W BRIAN bought 653 shares for $38.33 per share. The transaction valued at 25,029 led to the insider holds 12,968 shares of the business.

RICHTER BRET bought 2,500 shares of ZD for $98,025 on Mar 05 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 16,339 shares after completing the transaction at $39.21 per share. On Mar 04 ’25, another insider, Barsten Jana, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $38.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,080 and bolstered with 4,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZD now has a Market Capitalization of 1299665024 and an Enterprise Value of 1743112832. As of this moment, Ziff’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.231 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.193.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZD is 1.64, which has changed by -0.34532666 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZD has reached a high of $60.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.25%.

Shares Statistics:

ZD traded an average of 579.27K shares per day over the past three months and 627820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.12M. Insiders hold about 2.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZD as of 1749772800 were 3789797 with a Short Ratio of 7.22, compared to 1747267200 on 3372563. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3789797 and a Short% of Float of 13.149999000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ZD, which recently paid a dividend on 2019-05-17 with an ex-dividend date of 1558051200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-10-08 when the company split stock in a 115:100 ratio.

  • NASDAQ:ZD, ZD, ZD stock, Ziff Davis Inc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.