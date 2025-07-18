Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Aditxt Inc (ADTX)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) closed at $1.21 in the last session, up 1.68% from day before closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has increased by $1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. ADTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.145.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.08 and its Current Ratio is at 0.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’24 when HRT FINANCIAL LP bought 15,636 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 23,454 led to the insider holds 25,434 shares of the business.

HRT FINANCIAL LP sold 25,534 shares of ADTX for $29,875 on Oct 16 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2941691 and an Enterprise Value of 5484696. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 99.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.256.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADTX is 1.37, which has changed by -0.9999256 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADTX has reached a high of $27200.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -98.39%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADTX traded on average about 773.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1673180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.43M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.37% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTX as of 1749772800 were 24484 with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 1747267200 on 45426. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24484 and a Short% of Float of 1.15.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

  • Aditxt Inc., ADTX, ADTX stock, NASDAQ:ADTX

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.