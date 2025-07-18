Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Aditxt Inc (ADTX)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) closed at $1.21 in the last session, up 1.68% from day before closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has increased by $1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. ADTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.145.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.08 and its Current Ratio is at 0.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’24 when HRT FINANCIAL LP bought 15,636 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 23,454 led to the insider holds 25,434 shares of the business.

HRT FINANCIAL LP sold 25,534 shares of ADTX for $29,875 on Oct 16 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2941691 and an Enterprise Value of 5484696. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 99.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.256.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADTX is 1.37, which has changed by -0.9999256 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADTX has reached a high of $27200.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -98.39%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADTX traded on average about 773.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1673180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.43M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.37% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTX as of 1749772800 were 24484 with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 1747267200 on 45426. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24484 and a Short% of Float of 1.15.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.