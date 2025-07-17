Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) closed at $104.97 in the last session, down -1.20% from day before closing price of $106.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.44 million shares were traded. BRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.4.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $128.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’24 when ORMOND RIVERSIDE, L P bought 29,921 shares for $111.75 per share.

BROWN HYATT J sold 389,007 shares of BRO for $43,471,532 on Nov 25 ’24. The Chairman now owns 36,029,921 shares after completing the transaction at $111.75 per share. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, BROWN HYATT J, who serves as the Chairman of the company, sold 29,921 shares for $111.75 each. As a result, the insider received 3,343,672 and left with 36,000,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRO now has a Market Capitalization of 34620891136 and an Enterprise Value of 35165179904. As of this moment, Brown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.236 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.095.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRO is 0.80, which has changed by 0.15721786 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRO has reached a high of $125.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.56%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRO traded on average about 3.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3953750 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 287.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.41M. Insiders hold about 17.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.22% stake in the company. Shares short for BRO as of 1749772800 were 6749126 with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1747267200 on 3250005. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6749126 and a Short% of Float of 2.6300002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BRO is 0.58, which was 0.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.005270588The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 15.63% for BRO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-12 with an ex-dividend date of 1747008000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-03-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) is currently being evaluated by a team of 11.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.0 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $4.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $4.54, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $4.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Brown & Brown, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.18BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.68B and the low estimate is $5.43B.