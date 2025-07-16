Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Burford Capital Limited (BUR)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The price of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) closed at $13.9 in the last session, down -3.27% from day before closing price of $14.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.01 million shares were traded. BUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.44 and its Current Ratio is at 3.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

On September 06, 2024, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when BOGART CHRISTOPHER P sold 210,000 shares for $14.60 per share. The transaction valued at 3,064,950 led to the insider holds 278,862 shares of the business.

Molot Jonathan Todd sold 210,000 shares of BUR for $3,064,950 on Jul 09 ’25. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 3,406,625 shares after completing the transaction at $14.60 per share. On Jul 09 ’25, another insider, Will Aviva O., who serves as the President of the company, sold 17,500 shares for $14.60 each. As a result, the insider received 255,412 and left with 293,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BUR now has a Market Capitalization of 3041486592 and an Enterprise Value of 5053395456. As of this moment, Burford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.063.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BUR is 1.00, which has changed by 0.010548472 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BUR has reached a high of $15.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BUR traded on average about 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3919520 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 218.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.37M. Insiders hold about 13.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.25% stake in the company. Shares short for BUR as of 1749772800 were 4671463 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1747267200 on 3307349. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4671463 and a Short% of Float of 2.35.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BUR is 0.12, which was 0.125 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008698678

