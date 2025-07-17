Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) closed at $44.45 in the last session, down -2.33% from day before closing price of $45.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.43 million shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.2008 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.1.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CELH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.01 and its Current Ratio is at 3.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on July 10, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $55 from $47 previously.

On June 16, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Milmoe William H. sold 300,000 shares for $47.27 per share. The transaction valued at 14,180,000 led to the insider holds 18,017,770 shares of the business.

CD Financial, LLC, William H. bought 1,692,142 shares of CELH for $77,838,532 on Jun 30 ’25. On Jun 24 ’25, another insider, Fieldly John, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 130,803 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,886,135 and left with 1,038,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELH now has a Market Capitalization of 11465700352 and an Enterprise Value of 11823521792. As of this moment, Celsius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 141.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.895 whereas that against EBITDA is 82.725.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CELH is 1.41, which has changed by -0.13866264 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $53.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.37%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CELH traded on average about 6.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4433330 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 235.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.53M. Insiders hold about 32.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.32% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of 1749772800 were 26894867 with a Short Ratio of 3.67, compared to 1747267200 on 24310152. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26894867 and a Short% of Float of 18.120001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0