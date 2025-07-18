Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) closed at $12.2 in the last session, up 2.87% from day before closing price of $11.86. In other words, the price has increased by $2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.68 million shares were traded. COGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.515 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.7901.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COGT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.13 and its Current Ratio is at 5.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 07, 2025, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 26, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 ’25 when Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 2,777,777 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999,993 led to the insider holds 9,003,418 shares of the business.

Pinnow Cole bought 43,750 shares of COGT for $332,412 on Jan 14 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 45,848 shares after completing the transaction at $7.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COGT now has a Market Capitalization of 1700826368 and an Enterprise Value of 697084352.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COGT is 0.30, which has changed by 0.16736841 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COGT has reached a high of $12.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COGT traded on average about 2.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7128460 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 163.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.05M. Insiders hold about 23.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.09% stake in the company. Shares short for COGT as of 1749772800 were 16522675 with a Short Ratio of 4.69, compared to 1747267200 on 15575916. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16522675 and a Short% of Float of 16.99.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0