Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) closed at $78.67 in the last session, down -4.33% from day before closing price of $82.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.2 million shares were traded. FND stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.375.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on May 02, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $100 from $115 previously.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 24, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when West George Vincent bought 100,000 shares for $70.00 per share.

Luke Olson bought 5,782 shares of FND for $599,304 on Feb 26 ’25. On Feb 25 ’25, another insider, West George Vincent, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $117.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FND now has a Market Capitalization of 8465363968 and an Enterprise Value of 9940286464. As of this moment, Floor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.2 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.349.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FND is 1.69, which has changed by -0.13350898 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FND has reached a high of $124.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.74%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FND traded on average about 2.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2015320 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.79M. Insiders hold about 1.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.04% stake in the company. Shares short for FND as of 1749772800 were 6876094 with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 1747267200 on 6878634. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6876094 and a Short% of Float of 7.380000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0