Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down FMC Corp (FMC)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The price of FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) closed at $41.37 in the last session, down -1.59% from day before closing price of $42.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.53 million shares were traded. FMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.815 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On April 25, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $49.

On March 13, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $51.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on March 13, 2025, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 05 ’25 when DAVIDSON CAROL ANTHONY bought 6,000 shares for $37.33 per share. The transaction valued at 223,987 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

pereira ronaldo bought 5,600 shares of FMC for $200,340 on Mar 04 ’25. The President, FMC now owns 48,837 shares after completing the transaction at $35.77 per share. On Mar 04 ’25, another insider, BRONDEAU PIERRE R, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 54,000 shares for $35.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,938,449 and bolstered with 298,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMC now has a Market Capitalization of 5167485440 and an Enterprise Value of 9068959744. As of this moment, FMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.201 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.77.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FMC is 0.77, which has changed by -0.29034436 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has reached a high of $68.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.42%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FMC traded on average about 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1495770 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.88M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.07% stake in the company. Shares short for FMC as of 1749772800 were 6780652 with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 1747267200 on 6089403. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6780652 and a Short% of Float of 6.15.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FMC is 2.32, which was 2.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.055185534The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.74. The current Payout Ratio is 85.56% for FMC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 1751241600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2019-03-04 when the company split stock in a 1153:1000 ratio.

