Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) closed at $5.19 in the last session, up 9.61% from day before closing price of $4.74. In other words, the price has increased by $9.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. KOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5991.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KOD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.62 and its Current Ratio is at 4.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

On September 05, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 ’25 when BORGESON JOHN A. sold 723 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 2,640 led to the insider holds 183,316 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOD now has a Market Capitalization of 273842560 and an Enterprise Value of 125098976.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KOD is 2.36, which has changed by 0.59567904 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KOD has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.85%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KOD traded on average about 408.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 356510 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.63M. Insiders hold about 7.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.23% stake in the company. Shares short for KOD as of 1749772800 were 2044386 with a Short Ratio of 5.42, compared to 1747267200 on 3362769. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2044386 and a Short% of Float of 6.280000500000001.

Dividends & Splits

