Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) closed at $51.95 in the last session, down -0.25% from day before closing price of $52.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.75 million shares were traded. LSCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LSCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 06, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $58 from $50 previously.

On April 04, 2025, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 05, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 ’25 when Schwarting Elizabeth M sold 700 shares for $52.03 per share. The transaction valued at 36,423 led to the insider holds 8,084 shares of the business.

Feanny Tracy Ann sold 1,790 shares of LSCC for $101,236 on May 12 ’25. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 87,106 shares after completing the transaction at $56.56 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Feanny Tracy Ann, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,790 shares for $56.56 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSCC now has a Market Capitalization of 7143540736 and an Enterprise Value of 6630724096. As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 139.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.567 whereas that against EBITDA is 75.262.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LSCC is 1.51, which has changed by -0.15631455 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $70.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.70%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LSCC traded on average about 2.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2147330 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.14M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.57% stake in the company. Shares short for LSCC as of 1749772800 were 11060273 with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 1747267200 on 11049986. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11060273 and a Short% of Float of 13.159999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0