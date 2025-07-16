Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down ManpowerGroup (MAN)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) closed at $42.33 in the last session, down -2.69% from day before closing price of $43.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.28 million shares were traded. MAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

On June 11, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $92.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’24 when McGinnis John T bought 8,000 shares for $62.28 per share. The transaction valued at 498,240 led to the insider holds 70,639 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAN now has a Market Capitalization of 1959134080 and an Enterprise Value of 2946410496. As of this moment, ManpowerGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.168 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.192.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAN is 1.05, which has changed by -0.40173292 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAN has reached a high of $78.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.03%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAN traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1064140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.52M. Insiders hold about 1.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.73% stake in the company. Shares short for MAN as of 1749772800 were 2928064 with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 1747267200 on 3095378. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2928064 and a Short% of Float of 7.7199996.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MAN is 2.26, which was 3.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.070804596The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54.