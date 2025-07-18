Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Metsera Inc (MTSR)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Metsera Inc (NASDAQ: MTSR) closed at $44.3 in the last session, up 1.30% from day before closing price of $43.73. In other words, the price has increased by $1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. MTSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.4.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTSR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.55 and its Current Ratio is at 6.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 20, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On February 25, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 ’25 when Burow Kristina bought 2,222,222 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 39,999,996 led to the insider holds 18,503,128 shares of the business.

BERNS PAUL L bought 789,998 shares of MTSR for $14,219,964 on Feb 03 ’25. The Director now owns 8,313,680 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On Feb 03 ’25, another insider, ARCH Venture Partners XII, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,222,222 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,999,996 and bolstered with 18,503,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTSR now has a Market Capitalization of 4653980672 and an Enterprise Value of 2410225152.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTSR has reached a high of $46.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.79%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTSR traded on average about 966.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 767250 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 104.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.70M. Insiders hold about 51.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.85% stake in the company. Shares short for MTSR as of 1749772800 were 8825569 with a Short Ratio of 10.20, compared to 1747267200 on 10262307. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8825569 and a Short% of Float of 63.080000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0