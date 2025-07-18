Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PMN) closed at $0.47 in the last session, up 4.47% from day before closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $4.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. PMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4941 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.411.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.36 and its Current Ratio is at 3.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 ’25 when Cashman Neil bought 15,000 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 14,595 led to the insider holds 16,617 shares of the business.

Shafmaster Madge K. bought 70,000 shares of PMN for $91,028 on Sep 24 ’24. The Director now owns 208,333 shares after completing the transaction at $1.30 per share. On Sep 23 ’24, another insider, Shafmaster Madge K., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 89,656 and bolstered with 138,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PMN now has a Market Capitalization of 15367192 and an Enterprise Value of 7417678.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PMN is -0.08, which has changed by -0.7625571 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PMN has reached a high of $2.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.85%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PMN traded on average about 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9814540 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.12M. Insiders hold about 29.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.26% stake in the company. Shares short for PMN as of 1749772800 were 141413 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1747267200 on 139360. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 141413 and a Short% of Float of 0.44.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

