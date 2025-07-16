Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ: SAIC) closed at $111.49 in the last session, down -2.00% from day before closing price of $113.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. SAIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.745 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 104.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

On February 07, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $120.

TD Cowen Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 08, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Attili Srinivas bought 100 shares for $102.03 per share. The transaction valued at 10,203 led to the insider holds 14,572 shares of the business.

Graham Garth bought 215 shares of SAIC for $25,101 on Apr 14 ’25. The Director now owns 7,159 shares after completing the transaction at $116.75 per share. On Apr 07 ’25, another insider, Handlon Carolyn B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 230 shares for $109.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,284 and bolstered with 4,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAIC now has a Market Capitalization of 5225848320 and an Enterprise Value of 7672345600. As of this moment, Science’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.022 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.168.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAIC is 0.49, which has changed by -0.07512194 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAIC has reached a high of $156.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAIC traded on average about 593.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 580550 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.49M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.71% stake in the company. Shares short for SAIC as of 1749772800 were 2289943 with a Short Ratio of 3.84, compared to 1747267200 on 2276843. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2289943 and a Short% of Float of 5.46.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SAIC is 1.48, which was 1.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013009845The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47.

  • NASDAQ:SAIC, SAIC, SAIC stock, Science Applications International Corp.

