Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The price of Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) closed at $19.49 in the last session, up 0.26% from day before closing price of $19.44. In other words, the price has increased by $0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. SFNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SFNC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $20 previously.

On October 21, 2024, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $28.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’24 when FEHLMAN ROBERT A sold 15,270 shares for $24.02 per share. The transaction valued at 366,785 led to the insider holds 156,357 shares of the business.

FEHLMAN ROBERT A bought 15,270 shares of SFNC for $371,061 on Nov 20 ’24. On Nov 14 ’24, another insider, HUNT EUGENE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,232 shares for $24.58 each. As a result, the insider received 54,863 and left with 30,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2454804480 and an Enterprise Value of 3036140032. As of this moment, Simmons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.178.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SFNC is 0.96, which has changed by -0.016577303 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SFNC has reached a high of $25.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.29%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SFNC traded on average about 600.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 491740 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 125.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.66M. Insiders hold about 1.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.09% stake in the company. Shares short for SFNC as of 1749772800 were 2729040 with a Short Ratio of 6.54, compared to 1747267200 on 2679474. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2729040 and a Short% of Float of 3.0.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SFNC is 0.84, which was 0.843 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.043364197The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58. The current Payout Ratio is 69.38% for SFNC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-02-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.