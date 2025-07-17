Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) closed at $69.59 in the last session, down -0.30% from day before closing price of $69.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. URBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.6724.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at URBN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

On June 06, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $70.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $78.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Smith Tricia D sold 4,500 shares for $70.52 per share. The transaction valued at 317,340 led to the insider holds 13,477 shares of the business.

Smith Tricia D bought 4,500 shares of URBN for $317,340 on Jun 11 ’25. On May 29 ’25, another insider, Hayne Margaret, who serves as the Co-President & CCO of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $72.59 each. As a result, the insider received 5,807,048 and left with 100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URBN now has a Market Capitalization of 6238200320 and an Enterprise Value of 7168152576. As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.262 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for URBN is 1.45, which has changed by 0.52366865 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has reached a high of $75.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.71%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, URBN traded on average about 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1778670 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.77M. Insiders hold about 37.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for URBN as of 1749772800 were 9042961 with a Short Ratio of 4.43, compared to 1747267200 on 8069167. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9042961 and a Short% of Float of 17.84.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.15 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.0. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $5.93 and $4.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Urban Outfitters, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.35BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.62B and the low estimate is $6.24B.