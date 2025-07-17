Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The price of Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) closed at $69.59 in the last session, down -0.30% from day before closing price of $69.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. URBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.6724.

We take a closer look at URBN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

On June 06, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $70.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $78.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Smith Tricia D sold 4,500 shares for $70.52 per share. The transaction valued at 317,340 led to the insider holds 13,477 shares of the business.

Smith Tricia D bought 4,500 shares of URBN for $317,340 on Jun 11 ’25. On May 29 ’25, another insider, Hayne Margaret, who serves as the Co-President & CCO of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $72.59 each. As a result, the insider received 5,807,048 and left with 100 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URBN now has a Market Capitalization of 6238200320 and an Enterprise Value of 7168152576. As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.262 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.07.

The Beta on a monthly basis for URBN is 1.45, which has changed by 0.52366865 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has reached a high of $75.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.71%.

According to the various share statistics, URBN traded on average about 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1778670 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.77M. Insiders hold about 37.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for URBN as of 1749772800 were 9042961 with a Short Ratio of 4.43, compared to 1747267200 on 8069167. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9042961 and a Short% of Float of 17.84.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.15 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.0. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $5.93 and $4.83.

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Urban Outfitters, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.35BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.62B and the low estimate is $6.24B.

