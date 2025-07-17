Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)’s Day in Review: Closing at 145.95, Up by 0.22

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $145.63 in the prior trading day, Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX) closed at $145.95, up 0.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. RRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.21 and its Current Ratio is at 2.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 12, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $215.

On October 14, 2024, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 ’25 when Pinkham Louis V. sold 10,593 shares for $140.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,486,564 led to the insider holds 175,954 shares of the business.

Pinkham Louis V. bought 10,593 shares of RRX for $1,486,564 on May 15 ’25. On Nov 07 ’24, another insider, Pinkham Louis V., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 8,774 shares for $180.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,579,583 and left with 149,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRX now has a Market Capitalization of 9681680384 and an Enterprise Value of 14772705280. As of this moment, Regal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.502 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RRX is 1.18, which has changed by -0.07421231 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RRX has reached a high of $185.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.42%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 738.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 712680 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.87M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.54% stake in the company. Shares short for RRX as of 1749772800 were 2043931 with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 1747267200 on 2000795. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2043931 and a Short% of Float of 3.88.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RRX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.4, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009613403The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97. The current Payout Ratio is 47.59% for RRX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 1751241600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1994-08-15 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.