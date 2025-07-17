Saia Inc (SAIA)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Saia Inc’s stock clocked out at $285.78, down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $289.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. SAIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $297.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $284.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAIA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

On May 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $273.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $255.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 ’25 when RAMU RAYMOND R sold 1,980 shares for $415.80 per share. The transaction valued at 823,292 led to the insider holds 5,902 shares of the business.

RAYMOND R. RAMU bought 1,980 shares of SAIA for $823,292 on Feb 24 ’25. On Feb 18 ’25, another insider, Batteh Matthew J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 700 shares for $500.09 each. As a result, the insider received 350,064 and left with 3,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAIA now has a Market Capitalization of 7611464704 and an Enterprise Value of 7679060480. As of this moment, Saia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.369 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.649.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAIA is 1.99, which has changed by -0.42469865 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAIA has reached a high of $624.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $229.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAIA traded 790.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 536100 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.55M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.97% stake in the company. Shares short for SAIA as of 1749772800 were 1707385 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1747267200 on 1276876. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1707385 and a Short% of Float of 8.25.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Saia Inc (SAIA) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 19.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $3.51 and low estimates of $2.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.36 and $8.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.27. EPS for the following year is $12.23, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $14.05 and $10.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $816.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $840.6M to a low estimate of $786.45M. As of the current estimate, Saia Inc’s year-ago sales were $823.24MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $828.93M. There is a high estimate of $858.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $776.25M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $3.25B.