Seadrill Ltd (SDRL)’s Day in Review: Closing at 28.77, Down by -3.10

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $29.69 in the prior trading day, Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) closed at $28.77, down -3.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. SDRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SDRL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

On December 06, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $72.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2023, with a $72 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDRL now has a Market Capitalization of 1790221952 and an Enterprise Value of 1847414144. As of this moment, Seadrill’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.434 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDRL has reached a high of $56.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.05%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 913100 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.49M. Insiders hold about 4.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.26% stake in the company. Shares short for SDRL as of 1749772800 were 6160495 with a Short Ratio of 7.13, compared to 1747267200 on 5073438. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6160495 and a Short% of Float of 9.92.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0