SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.56, Down -0.36

The closing price of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) was $0.56 for the day, down -0.36% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.89 million shares were traded. ICU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ICU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Baird Jennifer A bought 10,000 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 4,174 led to the insider holds 28,000 shares of the business.

Neuman John bought 40,000 shares of ICU for $14,396 on Jun 24 ’25. The Director now owns 80,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.36 per share. On May 20 ’25, another insider, Baird Jennifer A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,815 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICU now has a Market Capitalization of 9005618 and an Enterprise Value of -436012. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.019.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ICU is -1.07, which has changed by -0.928113 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ICU has reached a high of $9.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -71.39%.

Shares Statistics:

ICU traded an average of 6.40M shares per day over the past three months and 6780830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.44M. Insiders hold about 4.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.62% stake in the company. Shares short for ICU as of 1749772800 were 79633 with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 1747267200 on 113798. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 79633 and a Short% of Float of 0.72000003.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $250k. There is a high estimate of $250k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135kBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28M and the low estimate is $2.28M.