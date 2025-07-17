Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR)’s Day in Review: Closing at 9.25, Down by -0.75

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $9.32 in the prior trading day, Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) closed at $9.25, down -0.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. WTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WTTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 22, 2024, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $14.50.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 09, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 ’25 when Schmitz John sold 73,450 shares for $13.03 per share. The transaction valued at 957,054 led to the insider holds 2,825,128 shares of the business.

Schmitz John sold 26,550 shares of WTTR for $349,289 on Feb 11 ’25. The President/CEO now owns 2,898,578 shares after completing the transaction at $13.16 per share. On Feb 11 ’25, another insider, B-29 Investments, LP, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $13.11 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTTR now has a Market Capitalization of 1111988736 and an Enterprise Value of 1284632320. As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.707.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WTTR is 1.24, which has changed by -0.16920322 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WTTR has reached a high of $15.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.35%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1562340 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.62M. Insiders hold about 10.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.54% stake in the company. Shares short for WTTR as of 1749772800 were 4107993 with a Short Ratio of 3.60, compared to 1747267200 on 3934779. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4107993 and a Short% of Float of 4.25.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WTTR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.27, compared to 0.27 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028969958