Sigma Lithium Corporation’s Market Journey: Closing Strong at 6.65, Up 8.66

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) was $6.65 for the day, up 8.66% from the previous closing price of $6.12. In other words, the price has increased by $8.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.86 million shares were traded. SGML stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGML’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGML now has a Market Capitalization of 740025280 and an Enterprise Value of 644039296. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.938 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.714.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGML is -0.05, which has changed by -0.5129032 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGML has reached a high of $15.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.38%.

Shares Statistics:

SGML traded an average of 1.69M shares per day over the past three months and 2507650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.99M. Insiders hold about 46.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.01% stake in the company. Shares short for SGML as of 1749772800 were 10900883 with a Short Ratio of 6.44, compared to 1747267200 on 9964867. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10900883 and a Short% of Float of 17.14.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.97M to a low estimate of $50.8M. As of the current estimate, Sigma Lithium Corporation’s year-ago sales were $62.86MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.09M. There is a high estimate of $69.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.29M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $237.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.75MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $541.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $601.3M and the low estimate is $479.86M.