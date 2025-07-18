Smart Digital Group Ltd’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 18.5, Down -2.68

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Smart Digital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SDM) was $18.5 for the day, down -2.68% from the previous closing price of $19.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. SDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SDM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDM now has a Market Capitalization of 494412512 and an Enterprise Value of 285254400. As of this moment, Smart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 272.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 71.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.256 whereas that against EBITDA is 136.877.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDM has reached a high of $20.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.54%.

Shares Statistics:

SDM traded an average of 413.32K shares per day over the past three months and 696910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.64M. Shares short for SDM as of 1749772800 were 20096 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1747267200 on 324. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20096 and a Short% of Float of 0.26.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0