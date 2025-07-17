Smart Powerr Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.19, Down -20.28

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Smart Powerr Corp (NASDAQ: CREG) was $0.19 for the day, down -20.28% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.71 million shares were traded. CREG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1801.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CREG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.96 and its Current Ratio is at 9.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CREG now has a Market Capitalization of 4616172 and an Enterprise Value of -118965616. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 230.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5768.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 58.105.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CREG is 0.74, which has changed by -0.7745098 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CREG has reached a high of $1.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -60.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -71.23%.

Shares Statistics:

CREG traded an average of 1.64M shares per day over the past three months and 571930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.64M. Insiders hold about 25.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.42% stake in the company. Shares short for CREG as of 1749772800 were 18033 with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 1747267200 on 37157. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18033 and a Short% of Float of 0.08.

Dividends & Splits

