Soluna Holdings Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.76, Down -31.16

The closing price of Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) was $0.76 for the day, down -31.16% from the previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$31.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.02 million shares were traded. SLNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7641.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLNH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.33 and its Current Ratio is at 0.33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Tunison John bought 1,000 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 2,800 led to the insider holds 26,000 shares of the business.

Tunison John bought 1,000 shares of SLNH for $2,480 on Jun 12 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 27,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.48 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Phelan William P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $2.98 each. As a result, the insider received 29,800 and left with 175,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLNH now has a Market Capitalization of 13918464 and an Enterprise Value of 66160368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.106 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.674.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLNH is 3.70, which has changed by -0.8365243 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLNH has reached a high of $6.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.52%.

Shares Statistics:

SLNH traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 3754920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.16M. Insiders hold about 25.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.25% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNH as of 1749772800 were 1163334 with a Short Ratio of 0.35, compared to 1747267200 on 751056. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1163334 and a Short% of Float of 6.41.

Dividends & Splits

