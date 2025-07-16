Soluna Holdings Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.76, Down -31.16

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) was $0.76 for the day, down -31.16% from the previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$31.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.02 million shares were traded. SLNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7641.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLNH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.33 and its Current Ratio is at 0.33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Tunison John bought 1,000 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 2,800 led to the insider holds 26,000 shares of the business.

Tunison John bought 1,000 shares of SLNH for $2,480 on Jun 12 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 27,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.48 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Phelan William P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $2.98 each. As a result, the insider received 29,800 and left with 175,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLNH now has a Market Capitalization of 13918464 and an Enterprise Value of 66160368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.106 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.674.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLNH is 3.70, which has changed by -0.8365243 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLNH has reached a high of $6.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.52%.

Shares Statistics:

SLNH traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 3754920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.16M. Insiders hold about 25.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.25% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNH as of 1749772800 were 1163334 with a Short Ratio of 0.35, compared to 1747267200 on 751056. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1163334 and a Short% of Float of 6.41.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • NASDAQ:SLNH, SLNH, SLNH stock, Soluna Holdings Inc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.