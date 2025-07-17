Sotera Health Co (SHC)’s Day in Review: Closing at 11.23, Down by -1.32

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $11.38 in the prior trading day, Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC) closed at $11.23, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. SHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.61.

On December 06, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.

On May 21, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on May 21, 2024, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 ’24 when WARBURG PINCUS & CO. sold 15,000,000 shares for $15.03 per share. The transaction valued at 225,450,000 led to the insider holds 73,822,952 shares of the business.

WARBURG PINCUS & CO. sold 15,000,000 shares of SHC for $225,450,000 on Sep 06 ’24. The Director now owns 73,822,952 shares after completing the transaction at $15.03 per share. On Sep 06 ’24, another insider, GTCR INVESTMENT XI LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000,000 shares for $15.03 each. As a result, the insider received 150,300,000 and left with 49,215,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHC now has a Market Capitalization of 3187691520 and an Enterprise Value of 5199250432. As of this moment, Sotera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 129.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.698 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.152.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHC is 1.81, which has changed by -0.100000024 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHC has reached a high of $17.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 963230 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 283.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.62M. Insiders hold about 48.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SHC as of 1749772800 were 12318287 with a Short Ratio of 10.46, compared to 1747267200 on 13233021. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12318287 and a Short% of Float of 7.99.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Sotera Health Co (SHC) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 7.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $275.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $277M to a low estimate of $274.34M. As of the current estimate, Sotera Health Co’s year-ago sales were $276.59MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.73M. There is a high estimate of $300.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294.57M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.2B.

