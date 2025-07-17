Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 69.51, Down -0.42

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Stanley Black & Decker Inc’s stock clocked out at $69.51, down -0.42% from its previous closing price of $69.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.85 million shares were traded. SWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.2988 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.226.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

On May 13, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On February 19, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $103.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 ’25 when Link Janet sold 1,990 shares for $85.24 per share. The transaction valued at 169,630 led to the insider holds 9,862 shares of the business.

Link Janet bought 1,990 shares of SWK for $169,630 on Feb 07 ’25. On Aug 01 ’24, another insider, Link Janet, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of the company, sold 13,520 shares for $103.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,404,847 and left with 31,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWK now has a Market Capitalization of 10754100224 and an Enterprise Value of 17351473152. As of this moment, Stanley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.138 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.079.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SWK is 1.15, which has changed by -0.20502001 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SWK has reached a high of $110.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.69%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWK traded 2.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2107830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.23M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.56% stake in the company. Shares short for SWK as of 1749772800 were 6095547 with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1747267200 on 8350708. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6095547 and a Short% of Float of 5.1999997.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.27, SWK has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.046848137The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96. The current Payout Ratio is 172.28% for SWK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-03 with an ex-dividend date of 1748908800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1996-06-04 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.