Stock Market Recap: Absci Corp (ABSI) Concludes at 2.74, a 6.61 Surge/Decline

After finishing at $2.57 in the prior trading day, Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) closed at $2.74, up 6.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $6.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.5 million shares were traded. ABSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.72 and its Current Ratio is at 5.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On January 22, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On October 02, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on October 02, 2024, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABSI now has a Market Capitalization of 349511648 and an Enterprise Value of 202761536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 72.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 42.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.055.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABSI is 2.03, which has changed by -0.38850576 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABSI has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.13%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3765700 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.47M. Insiders hold about 12.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.99% stake in the company. Shares short for ABSI as of 1749772800 were 26097927 with a Short Ratio of 10.20, compared to 1747267200 on 22916081. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26097927 and a Short% of Float of 24.83.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0