Stock Market Recap: Absci Corp (ABSI) Concludes at 2.74, a 6.61 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $2.57 in the prior trading day, Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) closed at $2.74, up 6.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $6.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.5 million shares were traded. ABSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.72 and its Current Ratio is at 5.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On January 22, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On October 02, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on October 02, 2024, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABSI now has a Market Capitalization of 349511648 and an Enterprise Value of 202761536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 72.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 42.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.055.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABSI is 2.03, which has changed by -0.38850576 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABSI has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.13%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3765700 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.47M. Insiders hold about 12.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.99% stake in the company. Shares short for ABSI as of 1749772800 were 26097927 with a Short Ratio of 10.20, compared to 1747267200 on 22916081. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26097927 and a Short% of Float of 24.83.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • Absci Corp, ABSI, ABSI stock, NASDAQ:ABSI

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.