Stock Market Recap: Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Concludes at 3.04, a -6.46 Surge/Decline

After finishing at $3.25 in the prior trading day, Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) closed at $3.04, down -6.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.64 million shares were traded. ADCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3253 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADCT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.16 and its Current Ratio is at 4.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on November 08, 2024, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 28, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 28, 2024, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’24 when Redmile Group, LLC bought 100,000 shares for $3.04 per share. The transaction valued at 304,500 led to the insider holds 15,666,731 shares of the business.

Redmile Group, LLC bought 100,000 shares of ADCT for $304,500 on Dec 11 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 13,145,712 shares after completing the transaction at $3.04 per share. On Dec 04 ’24, another insider, Redmile Group, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 25,352 shares for $2.07 each. As a result, the insider received 52,479 and left with 15,566,731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADCT now has a Market Capitalization of 341273440 and an Enterprise Value of 520986816. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.872 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.196.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADCT is 1.92, which has changed by -0.16458851 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADCT has reached a high of $4.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.49%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 716.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 646610 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.65M. Insiders hold about 21.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.76% stake in the company. Shares short for ADCT as of 1749772800 were 4528219 with a Short Ratio of 6.85, compared to 1747267200 on 4329032. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4528219 and a Short% of Float of 5.81.

Dividends & Splits

