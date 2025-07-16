Stock Market Recap: Adobe Inc (ADBE) Concludes at 364.18, a -0.77 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $366.99 in the prior trading day, Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) closed at $364.18, down -0.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.55 million shares were traded. ADBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $368.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $363.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADBE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

On April 16, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $495 to $450.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $530 to $480.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when Forusz Jillian sold 462 shares for $380.58 per share. The transaction valued at 175,828 led to the insider holds 2,834 shares of the business.

Forusz Jillian bought 462 shares of ADBE for $175,828 on May 02 ’25. On Apr 01 ’25, another insider, Belsky Scott, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,012 shares for $383.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADBE now has a Market Capitalization of 154485145600 and an Enterprise Value of 164982489088. As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.3 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.571.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADBE is 1.52, which has changed by -0.35222578 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $587.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $332.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4138670 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 427.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 422.73M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of 1749772800 were 7489322 with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1747267200 on 9762655. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7489322 and a Short% of Float of 1.76.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.12. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ADBE, which recently paid a dividend on 2005-03-24 with an ex-dividend date of 1111622400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-05-24 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.