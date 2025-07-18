Stock Market Recap: AGCO Corp (AGCO) Concludes at 107.72, a 0.55 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $107.13 in the prior trading day, AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) closed at $107.72, up 0.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. AGCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.245.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

On April 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Bennett Kelvin Eugene sold 250 shares for $106.18 per share. The transaction valued at 26,545 led to the insider holds 17,380 shares of the business.

Bennett Kelvin Eugene bought 250 shares of AGCO for $26,545 on May 13 ’25. On May 09 ’25, another insider, Harris Ivory Marie, who serves as the SVP Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 615 shares for $99.61 each. As a result, the insider received 61,258 and left with 16,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGCO now has a Market Capitalization of 8036299776 and an Enterprise Value of 10558773248. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.979 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.154.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGCO is 1.20, which has changed by 0.06929231 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGCO has reached a high of $116.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.62%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 799.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 874520 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.89M. Insiders hold about 17.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.37% stake in the company. Shares short for AGCO as of 1749772800 were 3865350 with a Short Ratio of 5.26, compared to 1747267200 on 3749321. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3865350 and a Short% of Float of 9.16.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AGCO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.16, compared to 1.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010827966The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of AGCO Corp (AGCO) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 15.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.41 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.17. EPS for the following year is $6.21, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $7.58 and $5.6.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, AGCO Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.25BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.32B. There is a high estimate of $2.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.04B and the low estimate is $9.81B.