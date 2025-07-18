Stock Market Recap: CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (CDTG) Concludes at 0.7, a 1.89 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $0.69 in the prior trading day, CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CDTG) closed at $0.7, up 1.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. CDTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6899.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDTG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDTG now has a Market Capitalization of 8627500 and an Enterprise Value of 14317578. As of this moment, CDT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.481 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.302.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDTG is -5.10, which has changed by -0.79041916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDTG has reached a high of $4.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.50%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 521.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 70740 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.01M. Insiders hold about 59.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.29% stake in the company. Shares short for CDTG as of 1749772800 were 53242 with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 1747267200 on 68390. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 53242 and a Short% of Float of 0.69.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.