Stock Market Recap: Commerce Bancshares, Inc (CBSH) Concludes at 63.31, a 0.02 Surge/Decline

After finishing at $63.3 in the prior trading day, Commerce Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: CBSH) closed at $63.31, up 0.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. CBSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CBSH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on September 30, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $64.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 29 ’25 when Kellerhals Patricia R bought 4,000 shares for $63.00 per share.

Kellerhals Patricia R sold 1,000 shares of CBSH for $65,620 on May 13 ’25. The Senior Vice President now owns 17,688 shares after completing the transaction at $65.62 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Kellerhals Patricia R, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $65.62 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBSH now has a Market Capitalization of 8446820352 and an Enterprise Value of 6507136512. As of this moment, Commerce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.958.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CBSH is 0.61, which has changed by 0.13331425 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CBSH has reached a high of $72.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.56%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 629.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 708900 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 133.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.02M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.44% stake in the company. Shares short for CBSH as of 1749772800 were 2865890 with a Short Ratio of 5.60, compared to 1747267200 on 2889786. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2865890 and a Short% of Float of 2.35.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CBSH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.047, compared to 1.05 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016540285The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69. The current Payout Ratio is 26.57% for CBSH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-06 with an ex-dividend date of 1749168000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-12-03 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

