Stock Market Recap: Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (CON) Concludes at 19.68, a -0.81 Surge/Decline

After finishing at $19.84 in the prior trading day, Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (NYSE: CON) closed at $19.68, down -0.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. CON stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.025 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.6.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.59.

On October 07, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30.50 to $24.

On August 20, 2024, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on August 20, 2024, with a $33 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CON now has a Market Capitalization of 2522425088 and an Enterprise Value of 4746188288. As of this moment, Concentra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.455 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.525.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CON is 0.92, which has changed by -0.100088954 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CON has reached a high of $24.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.56%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 723.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 811620 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 128.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.68M. Insiders hold about 10.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.12% stake in the company. Shares short for CON as of 1749772800 were 1691123 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1747267200 on 1943248. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1691123 and a Short% of Float of 2.01.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CON’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.125, compared to 0.19 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0063004033

