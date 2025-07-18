Stock Market Recap: Enlightify Inc (ENFY) Concludes at 0.99, a -10.07 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $1.1 in the prior trading day, Enlightify Inc (NYSE: ENFY) closed at $0.99, down -10.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.25 million shares were traded. ENFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.913.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENFY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENFY now has a Market Capitalization of 15939614 and an Enterprise Value of -19795956. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.227 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.724.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENFY is 0.98, which has changed by -0.54032254 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENFY has reached a high of $2.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.45%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 20.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 33540 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.53M. Insiders hold about 45.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENFY as of 1749772800 were 22603 with a Short Ratio of 0.64, compared to 1747267200 on 28023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22603 and a Short% of Float of 0.22.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0