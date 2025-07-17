Stock Market Recap: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) Concludes at 30.14, a 0.50 Surge/Decline

After finishing at $29.99 in the prior trading day, First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) closed at $30.14, up 0.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. FIBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIBK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares for $31.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,711,050 led to the insider holds 584,256 shares of the business.

Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su bought 110,000 shares of FIBK for $3,414,400 on Jul 14 ’25. On Feb 26 ’25, another insider, HEYNEMAN JOHN M JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 250 shares for $30.52 each. As a result, the insider received 7,630 and left with 1,414,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIBK now has a Market Capitalization of 3161294080 and an Enterprise Value of 4004847360. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.344.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIBK is 0.80, which has changed by -0.011370838 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIBK has reached a high of $36.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.23%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 957.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 827420 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.21M. Insiders hold about 13.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FIBK as of 1749772800 were 4019856 with a Short Ratio of 4.23, compared to 1747267200 on 2867664. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4019856 and a Short% of Float of 4.84.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FIBK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.88, compared to 1.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06268756The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.25.

