Stock Market Recap: Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Concludes at 28.5, a -3.42 Surge/Decline

After finishing at $29.51 in the prior trading day, Home Bancshares Inc (NYSE: HOMB) closed at $28.5, down -3.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. HOMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.475.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Hovde Group on January 17, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $35 from $36 previously.

On December 01, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when TIPTON JOHN STEPHEN sold 24,159 shares for $27.52 per share. The transaction valued at 664,856 led to the insider holds 53,308 shares of the business.

TIPTON JOHN STEPHEN bought 24,159 shares of HOMB for $681,525 on May 23 ’25. On May 09 ’25, another insider, Hester Kevin, who serves as the President and CLO of the company, sold 6,345 shares for $29.71 each. As a result, the insider received 188,512 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOMB now has a Market Capitalization of 5627723776 and an Enterprise Value of 5577008128. As of this moment, Home’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.649.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOMB is 0.77, which has changed by 0.10731709 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOMB has reached a high of $32.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 855.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 987830 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 198.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.41M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.04% stake in the company. Shares short for HOMB as of 1749772800 were 5461825 with a Short Ratio of 6.34, compared to 1747267200 on 6137203. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5461825 and a Short% of Float of 3.85.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HOMB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.765, compared to 0.79 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025923416The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.74. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for HOMB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-14 with an ex-dividend date of 1747180800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-06-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.